There is no longer a partial fire ban in effect in the County of Vermilion River.

Residents can obtain fire permits through the County Administration Office.

The County is reminding people to be cautious when starting any open fire and to be aware of wind conditions. As wells, residents are reminded to keep extinguishing materials nearby. People are also advised to ensure smoking material is completely out and disposed of in a ashtray rather than being tossed onto the ground or out a vehicle window.