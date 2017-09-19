Alberta isn’t getting rid of Daylight Saving Time just yet. The standing committee on Alberta’s economic future has ditched Bill 203, which proposed keeping the province on mountain daylight time year-round.

If approved, it would have created Alberta Standard Time, which would have been the same as Saskatchewan all year. That would have pushed it one hour ahead of British Columbia in the summer and two hours ahead in the winter.

Global News reports the committee was largely swayed by the business sector, like airlines and airports, which said it could hurt competitive departure times.

The committee will now tell the government to talk to other provinces about shifting away from daylight saving altogether.

Story by Erica Fisher.