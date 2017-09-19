Two people are facing drug related charges following a traffic stop by Wainwright RCMP on Highway 41.

Last Thursday, police stopped a vehicle and say further investigation determined the occupants were in possession of drugs. Both people were arrested without incident and the vehicle was searched. Police seized methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, with a total street value estimated at $5200.

A 35 year old woman from Consort and an 18 year old man from Veteran are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Both people were held for bail hearings and then released on their own recognizance to appear in Wainwright Provincial court on September 21.