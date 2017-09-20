MP Gerry Ritz is apologizing following a post on social media calling the Environment Minister Catherine McKenna a ‘Climate Barbie’.

Original tweet from MP Gerry Ritz.

The tweet has since been deleted.  The apology from the Battlefords-Lloydminster MP came shortly after McKenna and others responded, calling the tweet sexist.

MP Gerry Ritz has held the Battlefords-Lloydminster seat for the past 20 years and announced his retirement late last month.