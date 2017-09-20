MP Gerry Ritz is apologizing following a post on social media calling the Environment Minister Catherine McKenna a ‘Climate Barbie’.

The tweet has since been deleted. The apology from the Battlefords-Lloydminster MP came shortly after McKenna and others responded, calling the tweet sexist.

Do you use that sexist language about your daughter, mother, sister? We need more women in politics. Your sexist comments won't stop us. https://t.co/WVMnm7EyEY — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) September 20, 2017

I apologize for the use of Barbie, it is not reflective of the role the Minister plays — Gerry Ritz (@GerryRitzMP) September 20, 2017

MP Gerry Ritz has held the Battlefords-Lloydminster seat for the past 20 years and announced his retirement late last month.