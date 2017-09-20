The Co-Op Gas Bars across Lloydminster raised money for the Lloydminster Catholic School Division, and the Lloydminster Public School Division yesterday.

Five cents from every litre of gas sold went to the school’s breakfast programs, and they also held a barbecue at one of the locations that supported other school programs.

Vice Principal of Lloydminster Comprehensive High School Doug Smith says they are very grateful for the community’s support.

“The support for our extracurricular programs has always been phenomenal, and then to add this we can just offer a little bit more to support the kids a little bit more and it’s just awesome.”

He added the importance of the breakfast program can not be overstated.

“If you look at any data or research, it’s so important. If we can help, and the Co-Op is helping us help the kids, that’s what we’re all here for.”

The amount raised has not yet been released.