Brian Bethune will remain the Mayor of Wainwright running unopposed in the upcoming election.

This will be his second term in the position and he says he is excited to continue filling the role.

“It doesn’t quite feel like a win when you don’t really beat anybody, but I’m happy to do it and I love the job and I’m assuming that’s a vote of confidence when nobody runs against me.”

Bethune released a statement yesterday through the Town of Wainwright Facebook page thanking residents for their support.

He added that he already has plans for the City, including taking a look at neighbourhood watch programs, amongst other things.

“We’ve got some storm water projects that have been going on for years, that we should finish up in the next few years, and of course in this economy keeping taxes as low as we can is very important.”

There are eight different nominees for Council including Will Challenger, Bob Foley, Ariel Haubrich, Heather Macdonald, Patrick Moroz, Jeff Newland, Bruce Pugh, and Randy Tizzard.

The election will be held on October 16.