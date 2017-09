Eight people are running for the five spots on the Village of Kitscoty Council.

Incumbents Daryl Frank, Dennis Roth, Henry Braun and John Scott are seeking re-election.

Geoffrey Barr, Heather Perryman, Sean Lassu and Travis Pollard are also looking for spots on the council.

Election day is Monday, October 16. The polling station will be located at the Kitscoty and District Community and Seniors Centre.