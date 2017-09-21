Dion Pollard will be the new City Manager for the City of Lloydminster starting November 1.

According to the City, Pollard has gained extensive senior leadership experience over the past 20 years. Most recently he served as the CAO for the City of Lacombe.

“Dion certainly has knowledge of the city, being born and raised here, he’s been in the area which is a very important part of it. We had candidates from across Canada so certainly we had to weigh their skills and abilities against all the other candidates. In the case of Dion, we felt he would likely have the best fit with council we have today and the staff we have in place,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

Rick McDonald has been serving as the city’s Interim City Manager since mid April, following the firing of long time City Manger Glenn Carroll.

“We certainly want to have a period of transition with our current Interim City Manager Rick McDonald, but I don’t think [Pollard] will need much training. We want to have some knowledge transfer from that perspective and we want to ensure we give [Pollard] all the information he needs just to carry on doing what we’ve done here at the city,” says Aalbers.

In a statement Aalbers says, “we wish to thank Mr. Rick McDonald and the City staff for all the hard work they have put in over the last several months while Council implements changes stemming from the recent municipal governance audit report.”

He adds, “we are excited about continuing the momentum and we feel that with the addition of Mr. Pollard to the existing executive leadership team, the City of Lloydminster will continue to be the community of choice.”