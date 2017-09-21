Although there were some rain delays, the Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report says 75% of the crop is combined. This is well ahead of the five year average of 58%. Sixteen per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwestern region, where 89% of the crop is now combined. The northwestern region is furthest behind with 46% combined.

After more than a month of little to no rainfall, most areas of the province received at least trace amounts of rain, which has improved topsoil conditions. Across the province, 42% of topsoil moisture is still rated as very short.

Overall crop quality has been good to excellent, with minimal disease issues. Majority of crops have yielded about average so far, however many producers in southern and central areas have reported significantly lower than average yields on crops such as canola, soybeans and durum.

Crop damage was mainly attributed to strong winds, lack of moisture and frost. Extremely dry conditions have caused combine and grass fires. There were six incidents of farm machinery contacting power equipment last week, bringing the total in September to 16.

