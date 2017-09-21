The Lloydminster Bobcats held a celebration to raise awareness for childhood cancer at their game against Grand Prairie on Wednesday night.

The players wore gold ribbons on their helmets, and items were on display and for sale to raise awareness and money for cancer research. On top of this, all of the funds from the frisbee toss were donated to the cause, including the money for the winner, who chose to donate it.

During the first intermission, cancer survivor Jarrod Russell rode his bike around the rink to a standing ovation before being awarded a tee shirt from the Bobcats. Russell continues to work with children and raise money at the age of 41. He says he appreciated the crowd’s support when he took to the ice.

“It was awesome that they would do that. I didn’t know I was doing, my sister just said ‘ oh you’re doing this’ and I said ‘okay, I’ll get on the ice! I’ll do it!’ – It was awesome to see the crowd.”

Jarrod says his bike is his trademark, and he rides it every day all summer long. He also had a message for the kids who might be going through a similar situation to his.

“Keep your heads up and fight through with what you have. Enjoy life. Laugh and smile all the time. It’s a non stop battle and you just have to smile.”