Calgary MLA Rick Fraser has announced he’s leaving the United Conservative Caucus to sit as an independent. He follows former PC Party leadership candidate Richard Starke in his decision not to sit with the newly formed party.

In a statement, Fraser argues divisive politics in Alberta since Alison Redford stepped down are hurting the province.

“I believe that in order for Alberta to prosper in the future we need to fundamentally approach our politics differently, shifting paradigms that will create and grow commonsense policies that are also politically sustainable and that don’t divide Albertans but rather bring them closer together.”

MLA Rick Fraser will sit as an Independent Member #ableg #yycse pic.twitter.com/cM0FGXr0u3 — Rick Fraser (@RickFraserYYC) September 21, 2017

Fraser was elected to Calgary South-East in 2011. He is the third member of the UCP caucus to leave since the merger. Derek Fildebrant resigned in August following a string of controversies to sit as an independent, while Starke remains a Progressive Conservative.

Story by Erica Fisher.