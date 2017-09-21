The third annual Lloydminster & District Co-Op Fall Fest is all set for Saturday, September 23.

The event is being held at Bud Miller Park and April McCloud from the Bioclean Aquatic Centre says there will be lots of activities for the whole family.

“Free fall scene photos, we’ll have a hay maze again this year, balloon twisting, non power games, and in addition to that we have free hot chocolate and coffee, and also some free biscuits and hot dogs”

She adds it’s a good chance for families to embrace the fall season.

“Fall is a great time to start appreciating our harvest. We have a lot of hard working people that live in the Prairies so it’s a really good chance for people to take a break, come on down and spend some time with their families and friends and take in the beautiful fall scene at Bud Miller Park.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be at the event hosting a corn roast, and collecting donations for their organization.