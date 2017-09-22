The installation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure will begin Monday. The City of Lloydminster Water Services department and Neptune Technology Group are working together on this project.

This is part of a plan to have monthly water billing put into place and to replace water meters that are over 25 years old. The idea to combine the projects was brought forward at a Governance and Priorities Committee Meeting in July with the goal to save money and reduce inconvenience to residents caused by multiple visits of installing equipment.

Ken Urban, Senior Manager, Water Services says “AMI allows for remote reading, advanced leak detection capabilities and the collection of real time water usage data.”

The goal is to have all systems upgraded by January of next year and to have monthly billing in place by the end of next year.

The City says Neptune Technology Group will be in contact with residents to make all necessary appointments.