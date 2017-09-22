The graduation rate in Saskatchewan increased to 76.5% in the 2016-17 school year. This is up close to an entire percent from the previous year.

“We are very pleased to see that more students are graduating,” Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre said. “Graduation is a vital step toward future success, which is why we have made it a priority to see more students graduating. Thank you to all the teachers and staff in our school divisions for the work you have done to help our students achieve this goal.”

The graduation rate for First Nations, Métis and Inuit also saw an increase. The rate is now at 43.2%, up from 41.9 in the previous school year.

The Province has a goal of increasing the provincial graduation rate to 85%