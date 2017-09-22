Maidstone RCMP is investigating after three were left dead and one seriously injured in an early morning collision five kilometres east of Lloydminster.

Police were called to the accident around 3:10 a.m and found a heavy duty flat-deck truck had collided with a minivan in the eastbound lane. Two females in the minivan were pronounced dead on scene. The girls were aged 37 and 35. A 53 year old female later succumbed to her injuries. The last occupant was air-lifted to a hospital in Edmonton and her condition is unknown.

The truck had been reported stolen the night before in Lloydminster. The occupant(s) of the truck had fled the scene before police arrived. One 26-year-old man was located and brought into custody. Police are still trying to determine if more suspects were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.