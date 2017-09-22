The Lloydminster RCMP are asking the public to ensure they lock up their belongings as their have been an increase in thefts over the last several weeks.

These thefts have occurred in many locations including businesses, homes, and vehicles. RCMP say to never leave anything of value in your vehicle over night. They add to make sure you lock your tools up on the job site at the end of the day, and items are tied down and tethered together.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact police.