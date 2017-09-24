The fatal collision that took the lives of three women on Friday came after police called off a pursuit of the truck that was eventually involved in the incident.

Maidstone RCMP say they were investigating three suspicious vehicles and were able to locate two of them. The third – the truck that was involved in the accident – was then seen in the area. Police activated emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. Police began a pursuit and notified the monitoring supervisor. After assessing the situation, the supervisor called an end to the pursuit.

“F” Division Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki says, “the pursuit was terminated in accordance with the RCMP’s Emergency Vehicle Operation policy. Given that pursuits pose a serious risk to the public, the RCMP developed national policy that outlines the requirements for initiating a pursuit, the ongoing monitoring and assessing, and the decision to continue or terminate a pursuit.”

The collision happened about 35 minutes after police ended the pursuit. No police vehicles were in the area at the time of the accident.