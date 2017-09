The Elk Point RCMP is investigating a shoplifting report at a local store.

Police say the incident occurred on July 13 at the K&N liquor store and are asking for the public’s help identifying the male in the pictures in relation to the shoplifting and mischief.

If you have any information you are asked contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .