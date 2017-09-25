Incumbent Bruce MacDuff is running for his second term as Mayor for the Town of Vermilion. His opponents in the upcoming election are three term councillor, Caroline MacAuley and new comer Kirby Whitlock.

“There are some things that I want to get done, which is get more of our industrial commercial land sold and get broadband brought into the town,” says MacDuff.

The candidate has lived in Vermilion since 1977 and says his community involvement and business involvement speak to why he is the best person for the job.

“I think it’s a great place to be. We’ve got the best volunteers in any community I have been in, when something needs to get done, the people come out and do it. I’m very interested in making the community grow and prosper.”

The incumbent mayor says he has a few issues he would focus on if he were to be elected again.

“We need a brand new sewer treatment plant, which we are currently working on. We have sent out engineering drawings, so I would like to see that get finished. We’ve got money from the Government of Canada, we still have to work with the Government of Alberta to get some more money. The broadband fibre optics coming to town would be a great boost to all of the community, the business people really want to get access to that.”

MacDuff says last election 40% of eligible voters came out to cast their ballots.

“I would like to see more people come out to vote this election than voted last election. I’d like to see 50% of the eligible voters come and vote.”

There will be an all candidate forum on October 4 at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites beginning at 7 p.m. Election day is on October 16.