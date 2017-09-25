Following a collision on Friday that took the lives of three women, the MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster Dr. Richard Starke says he will continue to bring constituents concerns surrounding rural crime forward in the legislature.

“I can’t force the government to do anything but I can certainly let them know that this is something that is on the mind, very much top of mind for our constituents and remind them they are responsible for looking after Albertans,” says Starke.

There are several things the MLA would like to see happen.

“First of all, providing the RCMP with the resources they need to be able to properly apprehend the individuals involved. Secondary that’s important is to bolster the justice system to make sure that when these individuals are caught that they are prosecuted according to the law.”

He adds, “it is very much recognized that this is part of a larger issue, in regards to quite often we are dealing with drugs and with individuals that have addictions and mental health issues. The government could also assist in terms of breaking the cycle of crime by funding additional spaces in our addictions treatment facility.”

Starke says, “[constituents] concerns have been heard loud and clear. We receive those concerns at both of our offices and I am taking action.”