The second and third reading of the City Commissioner Bylaw have been approved by City Council

The implementation of the bylaw comes from recommendations following the George B. Cuff report. Mayor Gerald Aalbers describes the bylaw as house-keeping matters.

“We want to make sure our bylaws provide clear and distinct direction, with up to date terminologies, with everything included, including the responsibilities and roles,” says Aalbers.

The Commissioner is the one employee that directly works for City Council and is also known as the City Manager.