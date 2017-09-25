Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks on Cell 1.3 of the Lloydminster Landfill.

City Council voted Monday to approve awarding the contract for the construction to BTO Contracting Ltd. out of Edmonton for $2,735,770.00 plus GST. According to the City, active Landfill cells are anticipated to be at capacity by June 30, 2018, creating the need for a new cell.

Mayor Gerald Aalbers says the cost is due to a number of factors, including labour as well as the engineering of the materials that are needed to collect the liquid that comes from the landfill.

“It’s not an easy process, it’s not something that is done in one day, one week or one month. It’s going to take some expertise and that’s part of the cost that’s associated with it. Plus, it’s not a small hole. As administration advised, three years of waste will go into that before we even start the mounding process.”

The project was intended to be finished this year, however the City says issues encountered during the design phase resulted in the release of the tender package being significantly delayed. Construction is now expected to be completed by June 30 of next year.

“A combination of Saskatchewan Environment and ensuring that we got all of our paperwork in order as well as approvals. Of course it takes time, we’ve had some changes in administration, so I won’t say some of those [delays] weren’t incurred at the City as well. It was on the radar, it’s been on the radar and they’ve been moving it forward,” says Aalbers.

The Mayor says that Lloydminster is not at risk of running out of landfill space before June 30 or after the construction of the new cell for some time.

“We do have a fair amount of space out there, so there will be future expansion cells required and we’ll address those accordingly but we don’t need to worry about addressing a need for additional landfill space today.”

The last time a cell was created was around 2012 according to City Administration.