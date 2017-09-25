A 56 year old man from Lloydminster and 25 year old man from Kitscoty are facing several charges following reports of a suspicious vehicle near Czar.

Provost RCMP responded to calls Friday afternoon, finding the vehicle near the Hughenden Golf Course campground and confirming it was stolen. Police say a 56 year old man from Lloydminster was arrested without incident and several stolen items were recovered as a result. Police also recovered a stolen motor home, travel trailer and license plates in the area.

The 56 year old is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5000.00, four counts of possession of stolen property under $5000.00, obstruction, possession of break in tools and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Following additional tips from the public, a stolen F-350 was also recovered in Hughenden.

The second arrest was made on Saturday, the 25 year old was also wanted on 11 warrants at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, obstruction, possession of break in tools and four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The Provost RCMP is thanking the public for their tips and help in the recovery of the stolen property and for reporting suspicious activity.