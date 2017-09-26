According to Prairie North Health Region all heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the Lloydminster Hospital are now back to full, normal operation.

For the past three and a half months crews have been working to clean, repair and replace a lot of the basement ductwork that was damaged by the floods in June.

“The situation was an emergency from the very start. It’s been a very challenging and demanding 3 1/2 months of action: first to determine the extent of damage, then to identify and implement remediation needed to maintain patient and staff safety and sustain hospital services, and urgently to plan and perform the permanent repairs and ductwork replacement,” says Derek Miller, the Vice-President of Finance and Operations for Prairie North Health Region.

In total, approximately 1,200 lineal feet of custom-made ductwork was replaced. Miller estimates the total cost of the repairs at upwards of $4.2 million.

“The numbers don’t include the impacts on our patients, hospital staff and physicians, nor on the leaders and staff of departments and services throughout Prairie North for the vital roles they fulfilled in handling the situation. Such crises take significant toll on everyone involved as we each work above and beyond to sustain our services and facilities,” stated Miller.

He added that all of the auxiliary air cooling units, and the temporary ducting that had been in place throughout the hospital since mid-June, have been removed.

The air quality was tested late last week following the completion of the duct replacement and the HVAC systems returning to normal operation. Prairie North says the test results show that the air quality is within accepted parameters and there was no concerns.