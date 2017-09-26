The Battlefords RCMP is investigating an armed robbery at a business in North Battleford.

Police say two unknown individuals, armed with an axe and bear mace entered the business and confronted an employee last Wednesday. The suspects fled after stealing multiple packages of cigarettes.

The first suspect is described as a slender male, approximately 13-18 years of age, about 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a grey and purple hoodie, dark hat, bandanna and a patterned backpack.

The second suspect is described as a small male, 12-18 years of age, about 5’0” tall. He was wearing a baggy purple hoodie and a bandanna.

No one was injured and police are investigating. The Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.