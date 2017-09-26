A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Battlefords RCMP is investigating a reported robbery of a business on 100 Street in North Battleford.

Police say unknown individuals, armed with bear spray, entered the business and confronted an employee last Friday, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as a male, who was wearing a grey hoody, black jacket, and a red bandanna.

The second suspect as a female, who was wearing a grey jacket and white pants with black dots.

No one was injured and police are still investigating. The Battlefords RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.