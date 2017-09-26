The City of Lloydminster may be the next host for the Saskatchewan Summer Games.

City Council voted on Monday to officially go ahead with the bid for the 2020 games, having already submitted a letter of intent earlier this year. Along with the bid, the City agrees to provide facilities at no cost and be responsible for any deficit incurred from hosting the games. The Saskatchewan Sports Council provides an operating grant of $450,000.00 to help cover any costs.

“There was a little bit of concern, as you can imagine, anytime we put ourselves out to financial risk, but based on the information there hasn’t been a shortfall for anywhere in Saskatchewan since 2010. We have the facilities today that are in great shape and we’ll hopefully be able to enhance a few through the budgetary process. If everything comes together we might even be able to make a little money at it,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

Aalbers says at the recent summer games in Estevan, an economic boost of $5 million was seen.

“There’s opportunities for more hotels being used, restaurants, RV/camping sites, they’ll be shopping. As well as all the officials and guests that come in with it. It’s just a huge economic benefit, [with] 1,500 participants as well as all of the supports, the coaches, the parents, the grandparents.”

Following the submission of the bid package, tours of municipalities would be scheduled. According to Aalbers, this comes at a good time for Lloydminster.

“The committee will be here between October 24-29, so they’ll be touring the City and getting a tour from City staff and the Games Committee. [This] is when the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling will be hosted. It will be an excellent opportunity to see the volunteers that the city presents, the city being very alive and active and I think that will be very important for them to see.”

The official bid package is due on October 16.