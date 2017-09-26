Lakeland College’s Awards Program is getting a significant donation.

Eagle Builders has decided to give the college $100,000, which will be put in an endowment fund and a $4,000 scholarship will be given from the fund each year. The scholarship will be awarded to the general manager of the dairy unit of the Student-Managed Farm.

“Eagle Builders’ generous donation of $100,000 helps us put our students in the lead and excel as leaders in the dairy industry. Lakeland appreciates Eagle Builders’ commitment to our students’ success,” says Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College.

Eagle Builders was the lead contractor for the construction of the 46,600 square feet Dairy Learning Centre.

“When the partners and I discussed how we could give back to the industry that has supported us so well, we thought a scholarship would be a good way to go. Our goal is to support our future progressive dairy farmers. We feel this gift will help continue to drive young men and women to success in the dairy sector across Canada for generations to come,” says Craig Haan, director of sales at Eagle Builders.

The Dairy Learning Centre features state-of-the-art technology in robotic and conventional milking and feeding systems.