The second annual Recovery Day takes place this Saturday.

“There is a huge stigma around Addiction and so for Recovery Day, it is to break down that stigma and celebrate those who are in recovery and in turn encourage people get the help that they need and to know it’s okay to ask for help and that there are people living wonderful lives in recovery,” says Sara Fox, Business Development Assistant at the Thorpe Recovery Centre.

Nationally, September is recognized as Recovery Month and Recovery Day serves as a wrap up to the month. Fox says by showing people who are in recovery, it can change to preconceived notions people have about those with addictions.

“Showing up to recovery day, being present with your community, showing your support, not passing judgement on people who are asking for help or perhaps have a problem with mental health and addiction. One in five Canadians are affected or will be affected in their lifetime and one in three will die from their disease and I believe it’s right up there with heart disease so it’s a really big deal for Canadians.”

The family friendly event will feature a BBQ, information booths, and fentanyl crisis and naloxone kit information. It begins at 11 am and takes place at the Lloydminster City Hall’s Rotary Gazebo.