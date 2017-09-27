The upcoming 17th annual Lloydminster Region Health Foundation Gala is sold out.

“Exciting news for a not for profit because we really want to return as much of the events proceeds back into the community. We have to say a huge thanks to the community. It’s just been a terrific amount of energy coming together to pull this off,” says Wendy Plandowski, the Chief Executive Officer of LRHF.

The proceeds of the event are going towards local mental health initiatives.

“Trying to bring the communities assessment of mental health together, all of these resources we have from the province and all of the different groups that are providing mental health, bringing everyone together to come up with a consolidated suicide prevention program because it’s one of the leading causes of death in our region,” says Plandowski.

The Gala takes place on October 20th. Since 2001, the event has raised over $2.5 million dollars towards healthcare in Lloydminster.