The Disciples Christian Motorcycle Club is holding a Memorial Barbecue and Burnouts event this Saturday in memory of Jared Robertson. The 26 year old from Saskatoon was killed in a collision on Highway 16 while riding his motorcycle back in August.

“The event is actually named after his saying that he’s ‘heavy in the streets’ so really doing this is ‘heavy in the streets,'” says Carl Stokes, the organizer of the event.

Stokes says, “now is a time to pay some respect and have some fun, raise awareness for motor safety and who we are as an organization.”

“[Jared] was just out there, in your face, fun to be around, full of life and a strong Christian,” Stokes adds.

Robertson’s dad will be in attendance and is going to be doing a burnout in memory of his son. Funds raised will be going towards Robertson family. The event kicks off at noon at Astec Safety.