A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster.

ASIRT is investigating an officer-involved shooting earlier today in Lloydminster. No further info at this time. #yll — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) September 28, 2017

The RCMP could not comment on the matter but did say a release would be coming with more information.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that involve “serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Goat News has reached out to ASIRT for a comment on this matter.