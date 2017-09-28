The Alberta Serous Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting with a man who was allegedly attempting to flee from police in Lloydminster.

RCMP say they attempted to stop a vehicle yesterday afternoon around 4:40 when the vehicle fled and was then involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police say two suspects then fled from police; one suspect was caught after a short foot pursuit. RCMP say they “engaged the second suspect and he sustained serious injuries.” The second suspect was taken to hospital under police guard.

A person in the vehicle involved in the collision was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Major crimes and the RCMP are continuing to investigate.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that involve “serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Goat News has reached out to ASIRT for a comment on this matter.