The Saskatchewan Government is proclaiming October Agriculture Month in Saskatchewan. This year they are sticking with the theme of ‘Our Food Has a Story.’

“Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers have a passion to sustainably produce healthy and affordable food, something that is at the heart of our industry in Saskatchewan,” Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said.

“This month provides an opportunity for producers to connect with consumers about what we do, and why we do it. For example, there’s a great story behind the high-quality feed ranchers choose – it leads to healthy livestock and nutritious food for families.”

Throughout the month the Ministry of Agriculture, Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan, Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan and Ag More Than Ever are working with industry to share food stories.

There are four sub-themes throughout the month, “Health and Nutrition” in the first week, “Affordability” in the second week, “Food Safety”in the third week and “Sustainability” to finish off the month.