Donna Hurley says she is out of options and is removing a memorial for her daughter and several others who lost their lives in a 2013 collision.

The mother has dealt with repeated acts of vandalism to the site, including bullet holes, and spray paint. Hurley returned home to Newfoundland, but recently came to back visit the memorial, finding it in what she says is its worst condition yet.

“I flew in on Sunday night and my son took me out there Monday. I was just disgusted with it. You can’t even see the names anymore, there’s so many bullet holes or beebee gun shots through it. I don’t understand how someone could do this. It doesn’t make sense.”

She said she had friends who helped with the upkeep and maintenance of the area, but it did not deter those who damaged it. An emotional Hurley explains she is heartbroken about pulling the memorial down.

“I’m going to see if somebody wants to come and take the benches. I’ve already taken my little purple cross that my son made in because that was – oh my god – that picture was all broken up. Then we’re just going to throw the flower pots into the garbage.”

Hurley says she hopes that the people causing the damage to her memorial site never have to go through a situation similar to hers.

“My daughter is on my mind every minute of the day that I live and breathe. It was just something I wanted to do for her and now to walk out there and see this, it’s just unbearable to even think about.”