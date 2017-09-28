The Lloydminster Kennel and Obedience Club is hosting their 30th annual dog show from September 29 to October 1.

The event will take place at the Lloydminster Exhibition Grounds and will include conformation, rally, and obedience rings.

Event Organizer Shelly Zimmerman from LKOC says the importance of having well behaved dogs can be overlooked.

“It is important to us that we have well behaved dogs. It makes our community safer, and it makes them a pleasure to own. We just want people to get out and be active with their dogs, and have well behaved dogs.”

She added that the event could not come together without the support of the community.

“We’re very proud of the fact that this is 30 years for the show. We do normally have competitors from across the country that come. Our show fills up in record time every year. We’re very happy to be bringing this many people and dogs to the town for a very long time and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the community support.”