Early Thursday afternoon, Jack Kemp Community School, E.S. Laird Middle School and Winston Churchill School enacted hold and secure procedures due to an incident in the community.
Those have since been lifted and students are on their way home.
RCMP say there is no cause for public concern and they will be releasing a statement tomorrow morning.
Posted by Lloydminster Public School Division on Thursday, September 28, 2017