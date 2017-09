Thorpe Roofing Ltd. out of Prince Albert has been fined $28,000 plus an $11,200 surcharge after a worker was seriously injured falling from scaffolding at a job site in North Battleford.

The company plead guilty to a fine for failing to ensure that each wheel on a rolling scaffold is equipped with a device to securely attach the wheel to the scaffold, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

One additional charge was stayed.