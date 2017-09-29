The East Central Alberta Regional Innovation Network (ECARIN) will receive $250 000 over two years from the Alberta Entrepreneurship Incubator Program.

The money will go towards increasing business capacity in the “Dreamforest” incubation space. ECARIN provides start up businesses, entrepreneurs and medium sized businesses with commercialization, networks, and access to funding.

The Government of Alberta says the Entrepreneurship Incubator program is a two year, $10 million fund that will help increase development programs in both new or existing small businesses.