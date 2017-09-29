Kirby Whitlock is one of three candidates running for the Vermilion Mayor position in the upcoming election.

Whitlock owns a small business in Vermilion that has been passed down from generation to generation, and has lived in the town his entire life. He says one of his main focuses as mayor, would be to bring more small businesses into Vermilion.

“I’d like to mentor new businesses that come to town and work with building owners in town to set up leases with them and just to help them and guide them through opening a business in town because it’s a scary thing to do – getting into business.”

He added, ” I know the community is a strong community that supports you.”

Whitlock says that by bring small businesses into Vermilion he would ultimately help with another issue.

“Well the taxes in town are so high. So, what we need to do is look at building the business base and getting new businesses building in town so we can get a higher commercial tax base, and can look at lowering our residential taxes here in town.”

He encourages everyone in Vermilion to go vote and to keep in mind the Councillors they vote in to represent the city as well.