On September 28, Lloydminster RCMP responded to a call about two men who were allegedly going to be driving impaired.

Police attended the scene and found two men outside of a vehicle. The men became aggressive with the officers,throwing a bottle at one of the officers. While the arrests were being executed both men resisted and one officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. Constable Grant Kirzinger says the original arrests were for causing a disturbance, and the RCMP member who was injured was treated at the hospital. He says the injury did not come as a result of the bottle being thrown.

“While one of the officers was attempting to arrest in place one of the men inside of their vehicle, an altercation occurred and resulted in an injury for the officer.”

Aside from the bottle, the suspects were not carrying any weapons.

26 year old Noel Milton from Edmonton, and 24 year old Brandon Reid from Leduc have been charged with Obstruction, Causing a Disturbance, and Assaulting a Police Officer. An additional charge for Breach of Recognizance was filed against Reid. Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Provincial court on October 3.