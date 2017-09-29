On September 28, Lloydminster RCMP located a stolen vehicle that had entered the city.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle in a residential area, but the vehicle fled. The truck was later located near 31 Street and 57 Avenue but took off again. Police found it one final time in a field near 43 St. and 44 Ave. where the driver had abandoned it. As a precaution, police contacted the schools and asked that students be kept inside. Constable Grant Kirzinger says this was done to ensure the safety of everyone.

“When conducting an investigation, or taking part in a search for an individual there is many facts we take in to consideration. One being the time of day, and where we are in town in relation to public facilities as well as schools. Given the time of day, and the investigation that was happening we deemed that it was best for us to contact the schools and request that the students be left in side.”

Lloydminster RCMP were able to locate the man, and a foot chase followed. The man was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

18 year old Vince Harper from North Battleford has been charged with Resisting arrest, Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Possession of ammunition while prohibited, Operate motor vehicle while prohibited, Possession of stolen property over $5000, Flight from police and Mischief.

While the investigation was ongoing multiple posts about the police presence appeared on local Facebook groups. Kirzinger says the use of social media can sometimes be a double edged sword.

“As investigations are unfolding there can be positives and negatives to people posting things on social media. At times, it can be good information for us to know as police officers trying to locate and find a suspect. It can also be detrimental as that information could also be available to [suspects] and inform them of what’s happening with the police. If you have information that is pertinent and applies to the investigation we ask that you contact the RCMP and let them know what that is, as opposed to posting on social media.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional charges may be laid.