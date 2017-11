The Lloydminster RCMP is asking for information about an armed robbery that took place at a business on the 4300 block of 44 St.

One male entered the business, pulled out a handgun from a backpack and demanded money from an employee. He was wearing a red snowmobile helmet, a thick black jacket, bulky blue pants with a visibility stripe, and black boots.

He fled with the cash on a black and red snowmobile.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.