City council has given the go-ahead for the city to use the Family and Community Support Services Grant.

The grant is an 80/20 split from the government of Alberta. It supports preventative and family based social service programs in several non-profit organizations.

20 groups sent in applications to the FCSS Advisory Board and from those, 17 were selected to receive funding. They include the Lloydminster Interval Home Society, the Lloydminster Area Stronger Drug Strategy and Midwest Family Connections, among others.

Manager of Social Programs and Services Patrick Lancaster explains there is a process to decide which organizations get funding.

“[The Advisory Board] was asked to review those applications based on factors such as perceived need in the community, cases those organizations made to support their application, financial information those organizations provided on how they were going to spend the money and what costs they were going to incur as a part of those programs and also whether or not they were eligible programs.”

The City of Lloydminster has accepted the grant since 1966. However, council is curious why they had not seen a report on the success of the program.

“It simply hasn’t come up to this point,” Lancaster says, “We’ve been documenting the results of the program for as long as we’ve been participating in the program. The province has asked for outcome reports for all FCSS programs since about 2012, as well as the financial report has been a part since the onset of the program.”

Lancaster adds that they are very excited to now share their results with council the the future. The 2017 FCSS Grants will cover programs in the New Year.