Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion and Provost.

Strong winds moving northwest have developed over eastern Alberta. Local wind gusts near 90 km/h can be expected early this evening.

Environment Canada is warning residents that damage to buildings may occur and to be careful of loose objects that could be tossed by the wind.

Environment Canada also says you should adjust your driving to handle road conditions caused by the winds.