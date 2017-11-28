Lloydminster city council has given the go-ahead to TP Traffic Inc. to start upgrades on traffic lights around the city. The $194,000 project calls for upgrades to poles and bulbs, improved back up timing for power outages and new controllers for the lights.

Mayor Gerald Aalbers says he hopes the changes will make life easier for drivers in the Border City.

“Certainly new lights, the timing of lights and things like that will come with the new technology. It will hopefully enhance the traffic.”

Aalbers adds that residents should know not every traffic light will be updated immediately.

“This is a process that we’re gonna go through over a couple of years to get a lot of those lights changed over. This will be the beginning of it.”

Aalbers hopes residents will see the benefits of the changes. Work on the project will begin immediately.