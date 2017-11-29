One suspect has been arrested in connection with a break in and what RCMP believe is a connected firearm offence in the Town of Battleford. The break and enter happened just before 5:30 a.m. on November 22nd.

RCMP say a house on 1st Avenue was broken into, and several firearms and ammunition were stolen. The suspects were reportedly scared off by the home owner.

While police were searching for suspects, they were called to another home with a report of shots fired. No one was injured and police arrested a 16 year old from North Battleford in connection with both incidents.

Battlefords RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are pending.