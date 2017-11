A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Battlefords RCMP are looking for information after a stabbing Tuesday night. Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of 104th Street, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds in the driveway.

The man was transported to Saskatoon for surgery and is expected to recover. A suspect remains at large and RCMP believe this is not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.