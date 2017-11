Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a gun was reportedly fired early Wednesday morning. Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of 114th Street in North Battleford where they found several bullet holes.

The person home at the time wasn’t hurt, but isn’t cooperating with police.

This is not thought to be a random incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers.