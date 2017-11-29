Battlefords RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened early Wednesday morning. A little after 2:45 a.m., three armed suspects entered a home on the 1100 block of 109th street, stole many valuable items and left in a previously stolen vehicle.

While on patrol looking for the vehicle, police heard more shots being fired and tried to chase the vehicle. The pursuit was cancelled due to the road conditions and the way the vehicle was being driven, as it was unsafe to continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers.